Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,223 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 239.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.06. 597,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,734,900. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.23.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

