Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $15.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0588 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

