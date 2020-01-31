Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 14,189 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,201 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 390,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 132,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 317,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $31,275.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,500. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

