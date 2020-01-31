Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 31,429 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 466.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $1,480,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 129,718 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,585. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

