Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 3,236 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. 4,630,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774,074. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

