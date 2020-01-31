Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 865.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,600. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

