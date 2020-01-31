Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,939 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,653,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,764 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,527 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33.

