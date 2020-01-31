Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

