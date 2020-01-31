Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,723. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

