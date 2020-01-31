Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. 636,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $64.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $14,486,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

