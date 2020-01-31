Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after acquiring an additional 759,435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,736,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $5.24 on Friday, reaching $295.85. The company had a trading volume of 424,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.24 and its 200 day moving average is $281.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $245.68 and a one year high of $305.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.