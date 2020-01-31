Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 408.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,482,000 after buying an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,491,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,418 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,120,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

