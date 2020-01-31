Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.64. 37,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,553. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.