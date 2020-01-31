Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $5.43 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $219.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,776,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.24 and its 200-day moving average is $199.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $162.89 and a 52 week high of $225.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.