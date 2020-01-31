Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of JRO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,321. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

