Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 50,205 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 274.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $227,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 239,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,425. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.