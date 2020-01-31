Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,438. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

