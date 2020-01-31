Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.81. The stock had a trading volume of 196,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,043. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $137.12 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $155.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

