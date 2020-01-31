Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $198.11. 17,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,410. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $160.07 and a 52-week high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.