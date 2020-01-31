Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,441 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161,919 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,331,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.49. 80,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,367. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.48 and a 1-year high of $122.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

