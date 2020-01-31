Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 733 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 144,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 11.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,828,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,390 shares of company stock worth $72,363,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.08. The stock had a trading volume of 291,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,551. The firm has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 193.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

