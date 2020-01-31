Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 8,345 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

MO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. 6,177,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.