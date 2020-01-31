Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. 558,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,163. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

