Kristiane C. Graham Sells 400 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DOV traded down $5.07 on Friday, hitting $113.85. 2,545,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dover by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

