Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 3.1% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,993,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 592,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kroger by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $27.02. 158,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,820. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.