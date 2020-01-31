Kryll 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,704.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Kryll has a market cap of $1.46 million and $2,704.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.59 or 0.02922108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00194234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,980,443 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.