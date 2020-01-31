Kuende (KUE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $274.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a market cap of $23,909.00 and approximately $274.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.05860111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00128200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034525 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015683 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,531,636 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

