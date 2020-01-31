Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 56,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,505. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

