Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given New Price Target at Craig Hallum

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 395,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 145.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

