Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Update

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kura Oncology by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kura Oncology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 81,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.29 and a quick ratio of 19.29. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.