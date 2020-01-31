KZ Cash (KZC) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $27,321.00 and $305.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

