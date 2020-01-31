L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE LB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 484,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,748. L Brands has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $12,030,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at $10,236,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in L Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,718,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

