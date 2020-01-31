L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires A$45,150.00 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,150.00 ($32,021.28).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 30,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,670.00 ($33,808.51).

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 9,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,920.25 ($10,581.74).

On Monday, January 20th, Raphael Lamm purchased 20,724 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm purchased 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm purchased 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm purchased 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm purchased 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm purchased 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

ASX:LSF remained flat at $A$1.49 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 876,300 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.62 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.61 million and a PE ratio of -20.14. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of A$1.85 ($1.31).

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

