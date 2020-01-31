Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

LSBK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 273. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lake Shore Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.