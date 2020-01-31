Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lamar Advertising worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

