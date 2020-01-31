Lambda Price Reaches $0.0326 on Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Lambda has a market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $61.00 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,491,498 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

