Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.08. 2,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $112.25. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.