LBRY Credits Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $107,113.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 651,893,902 coins and its circulating supply is 317,406,283 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

