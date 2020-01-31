Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

Shares of LEA traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.43. 133,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20. Lear has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $159.55. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after purchasing an additional 412,851 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 16.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after acquiring an additional 180,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

