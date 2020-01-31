Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

In other news, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $50,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 2,780,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,434,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,595,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 110,064 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,185,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 1,318,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,673. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

