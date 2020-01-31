Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires 6,242 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned about 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,262,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,937,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.24. 45,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,920. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92.

