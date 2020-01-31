Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 2.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $2,554,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.06. 1,594,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,100. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $112.68 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

