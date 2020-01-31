Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Legg Mason in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legg Mason’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

Shares of NYSE LM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 27.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 171,076 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at about $21,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

