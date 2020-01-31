Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

LEG stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 442,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,788. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,679.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,424 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

