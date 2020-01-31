Leigh Vosseller Sells 10,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $654,100.00.

Shares of TNDM traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 1,791,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,324. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

