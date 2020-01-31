Lendingblock Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lendingblock has a market cap of $1.82 million and $105,713.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,759,518 tokens. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com.

Lendingblock Token Trading

Lendingblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

