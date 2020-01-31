LEOcoin Trading Down 30.9% This Week (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LEOxChange, Livecoin and C-CEX. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $386,194.00 and approximately $1,250.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,353.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.01924739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.04009449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00723933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00770567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009326 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00709244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 258,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 257,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Livecoin, LEOxChange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

