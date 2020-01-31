Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.45. 76 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.87. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.