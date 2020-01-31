Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.22 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.18 to $1.22 EPS.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In related news, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 122,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $2,091,179.01. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $2,086,637.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,035.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,288 shares of company stock worth $17,295,877 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

