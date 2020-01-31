Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of Liberty Property Trust worth $73,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPT. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,283,000 after purchasing an additional 665,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,438,000 after purchasing an additional 456,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 6,230.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 369,221 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 73.7% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 821,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,192,000 after purchasing an additional 348,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 35.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 152,272 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPT stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

LPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

